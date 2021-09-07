Mango

Leather High-leg Boots

$249.99 $119.99

Description 100% bovine leather. Flat. Tall leg. Rounded toe. Contrasting sole. Wide heel. 5.5 cm heel. The garments labelled as Committed are products that have been produced using sustainable fibers or processes, reducing their environmental impact. Mango's goal is to support the implementation of practices more committed to the environment, and therefore increase the number of sustainable garments in the collection. Women Shoes Leather Material and washing instructions Shoeupper: 100% bovine leather. Lining: 93% polyester,7% polyurethane. Insole: 100% polyurethane. Sole: 100% thermoplastic rubber. Fixing sole: 100% glued