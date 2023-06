Muubaa

Leather Flared Pants

$768.00 $192.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Size & Fit Model is 175cm/ 5'9" and is wearing a UK 8 Designed for a straight-leg fit with a flared hem Fits true to size, take your normal size Size Guide Details Flared pants Leather Multipockets Belt loops High-rise cut Button and zip fastening at front Supple, non-stretchy leather Mid-weight fabric Specialist clean Imported 100% Sheepskin