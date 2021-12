Made

Leaner Mirror, 70 X 180 Cm, Taupe Rattan

£279.00

Buy Now Review It

At Made

Dimensions Height (cm) 180 Width (cm) 70 Depth (cm) 9 Packaging dimensions 190 x 80 x 18 cm Weight (kg) 10 Details Product Material Mirror, Rattan Caring instructions Wipe with a dry cloth Special Features To prevent toppling, this item must be tethered to a wall using the kit provided Buying guide Read more SKU MIRLUM001TAU-UK Assembly instructions Download