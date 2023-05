NOTO x CLED

Leaf Necklace

$55.00 $44.00

Buy Now Review It

At CLED

Earth Day Collaboration NOTO x CLED | Limited Edition We are excited to collaborate with NOTO Botanics for this Earth Day. This is our second collaboration with NOTO and their bottles are upcycled and turned into a special leaf pendant. This necklace symbolizes our love of mother earth and nature.