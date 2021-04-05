Le Wand

Chrome Point

$240.99 $162.29

Buy Now Review It

At Ella Paradis

USB rechargeable, multiple vibration modes and speed, 100% waterproof and Oprah magazine approve - what more do you need?! Le Wand cuts the noise and gets right to the point with the Point mini-vibrator. Contoured to ring you to brig you to ultimate pleasure, this vibe features intuitive controls for easy-to-use amazing climaxes! We recommend to clean your product before and after each use with soap and water. Only use water-based lubes with this product. Highlights: 15 Vibration Modes 6 Intensity Levels Compact & Versatile Simple Intuitive Controls Contoured Lay On Design Waterproof Weighted Metal Body USB Rechargeable LED Charging Indicator Whisper Quiet Travel Lock 1.8inch Wide x 3.8inch Long