Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Chanel
Le Vernis Polish In White Silk
$45.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Chanel
More from Chanel
Chanel
Le Vernis Polish In White Silk
BUY
$45.00
Chanel
Chanel
Rouge Allure Laque Ultrawear Shine Liquid Lip Colour
BUY
$65.00
Chanel
Chanel
Lumière Graphique Exclusive Creation
BUY
$130.00
Chanel
Chanel
Coco Mademoiselle Set
BUY
$290.00
Chanel
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted