Longchamp

Le Pliage S Travel Bag – Black

$229.00

Buy Now Review It

At Catch

If there's one word to describe Longchamp handbags, it's iconic. The Le Pliage collection draws inspiration from the ancient art of origami, in an ultra lightweight design that folds compactly in a matter of seconds. Timeless to a tee, you'll be slinging this classic number over your arm for years to come. Features: Longchamp handbags For women Style: Large Le Pliage Travel Bag Colour: Black Polished gold-tone hardware Top zip closure with logo medallion pull Fold-over snap tab with the embossed logo Dual rolled top handles Compartments: 2 x internal slip pockets Materials: Exterior: Nylon Trim: Leather Drop length (approx. cm): Handle: 8.5 Dimensions (approx. cm): Folded: 25 x 13 (W x H) Unfolded: 62 x 35 x 23 (W x H x D) Please note: Measurements taken from sample are approximate. Bag width is inclusive of side gusset while empty and may vary slightly dependent on contents. Depth taken from base of bag. Protected by our 12 MONTH WARRANTY