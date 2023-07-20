Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Travel
Longchamp
Le Pliage Recycled Canvas Travel Bag
$215.00
$154.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
Herschel Supply Co.
Novel Duffle Bag
BUY
$69.99
$100.00
Nordstrom
BOCONI
Overnight Duffel Bag
BUY
$82.86
$399.00
Nordstrom Rack
BAREFOOT DREAMS®
Cozychic Travel Set
BUY
$72.99
$98.00
Nordstrom
Rains
Small Weekend Travel Bag
BUY
$59.99
$85.00
Nordstrom
More from Longchamp
Longchamp
Large Le Pliage Recycled Canvas Travel Bag
BUY
$154.99
$215.00
Nordstrom
Longchamp
Le Pliage Extra Small Filet Knit Shoulder Bag
BUY
$85.00
Nordstrom
Longchamp
Large Le Pliage Tote
BUY
$155.00
Nordstom
Longchamp
Create Your Own My Pilage Signature Bag
BUY
$380.00
Longchamp
More from Travel
Herschel Supply Co.
Novel Duffle Bag
BUY
$69.99
$100.00
Nordstrom
BOCONI
Overnight Duffel Bag
BUY
$82.86
$399.00
Nordstrom Rack
BAREFOOT DREAMS®
Cozychic Travel Set
BUY
$72.99
$98.00
Nordstrom
Rains
Small Weekend Travel Bag
BUY
$59.99
$85.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted