Handbags
Totes
Longchamp
Le Pliage Club Tote
$155.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Contrast logo embroidery stamps this sleek tote with contemporary sophistication, while the spacious size makes it an essential for travel or everyday use.
Featured in 1 story
20 Non-Backpacks To Bring Back To School With You
by
Eliza Huber
DETAILS
Peta x Freedom Of Animals
Virkin Tote
$400.00
from
Freedom Of Animals
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS
String Shopper Bag
$16.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Paravel
Week(ender)
$335.00
from
Paravel
BUY
DETAILS
Issey Miyake
Bao Bag
$447.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Longchamp
Le Pliage Cuir Leather Tote
$530.00
$354.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Longchamp
Large Le Pliage Tote
$145.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Longchamp
Pastel Exotic Coat
$3670.00
from
Longchamp
BUY
DETAILS
Longchamp
Medium Le Pliage Tote
$115.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Nisolo
Canvas Tote
$78.00
from
Nisolo
BUY
DETAILS
State
Rodgers Lunch Box
$38.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Adidas
Adidas Unisex Santiago Insulated Lunch Bag
$19.98
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Baggu
Baggu Standard Reusable Shopping Bag
$10.00
from
Amazon
BUY
