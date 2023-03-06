Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Totes
Longchamp
Le Pliage Club Tote
$125.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
Dagne Dover
Jemi Puff Tote
BUY
$139.00
$175.00
Dagne Dover
Kate Spade New York
All Day Large Leather Tote
BUY
$173.60
$248.00
Nordstrom
Rothy's
The Lightweight Mega Tote
BUY
$229.00
Rothy's
rag & bone
Logan Shopper
BUY
$495.00
Revolve
More from Longchamp
Longchamp
Longchamp Le Pliage Medium Top Handle Bag
BUY
$165.60
$179.57
Cettire
Longchamp
Le Pliage Energy Travel Bag
BUY
$225.00
Nordstrom
Longchamp
Longchamp Le Pliage Club Tote
BUY
$109.97
$265.00
Nordstrom Rack
Longchamp
Le Pliage Filet Crossbody Bag
BUY
$150.00
Longchamp
More from Totes
Longchamp
Le Pliage Club Tote
BUY
$125.00
Nordstrom
Coach
Market Tote
BUY
$197.50
$395.00
Coach
ASOS DESIGN
Asos Design Oversized Heavyweight Cotton Tote Bag With
BUY
$23.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN
Oversized Padded Tote Bag
BUY
£14.00
£16.00
ASOS
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted