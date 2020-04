French Girl

Creamy tinted lip balm from FRENCH GIRL. Formulated with enriching blend of organic & wildcrafted waxes, butter, and oils. Relieves chapped lips with instant softness and hydration. Warm coral red with a copper sheen. Lightly minty scent and flavor. Vegan Cruelty free Size 5 g