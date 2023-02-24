Free People

Layla Vegan Mini Skirt

$78.00 $29.95

Style No. 69237816; Color Code: 261 So sleek and effortlessly edgy, this need-now mini skirt is sure to stun no matter how it's styled. Fit: High-rise, A-line silhouette; relaxed fit Features: Front zip closure; flat front and back; seamed paneling for texture; curved bottom hem; buttery vegan leather fabrication Why We <3 It: Dressed up or down, this timeless skirt brings that perfect moto touch to any look.