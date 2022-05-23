Kitsch

Lavender Weighted Satin Eye Mask

$16.00

Buy Now Review It

ELEVATE YOUR BEAUTY REST. Kitsch's Lavender Weighted Satin Eye Mask is your newest nighttime necessity. With the luxury of satin designed to care for your skin, this lavender weighted sleep mask will help you sleep comfortably, all while looking chic. GENTLE ON ALL SKIN TYPES. Treat yourself to a little extra sleep and relaxation with this soft lavender eye mask for sleeping. Weighted stimulation therapeutically helps to reduce anxiety & stress while microbeads & dried lavender filling provides a gentle massage effect. PROMOTES RELAXATION & RESTFUL SLEEP. With its fresh lavender scent, Kitsch's Lavender Satin Sleeping Eye mask helps calm the mind and body. It blocks light completely by applying soft even pressure on & around the eyes, making it the best sleep mask. SOFT AND EASY TO USE. Our satin blindfold applies soft, even pressure on the eyes while the elastic strap keeps the mask in place and adjusts to fit your head, for maximum comfort. Kitsch is a self-financed, woman owned company. All Kitsch products are designed with love in Los Angeles, California.