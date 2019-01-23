Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Catherine Rising
Lavender Smudge Stick
$18.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Totokaelo
White sage smudge stick with lavender and dried flowers, wrapped in vintage thread. Scent is sweet and herbaceous. Handmade and ethically sourced. Dried herbs. Measure: 5.25" L x 1.5" W. Product Id: A500290
Featured in 1 story
29 Galentine's Day Gifts To Get Your Inner Circle
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
LEIF
Amethyst Tea Light Holder
$48.00
from
LEIF
BUY
DETAILS
Illume
Faceted Candle
$30.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Illume
Faceted Candle
$36.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Bee & Willow Home
Bee & Willow Home Lavender & Chamomile Jar Candle
$9.99
from
Bed Bath & Beyond
BUY
More from Catherine Rising
DETAILS
Catherine Rising
Large White Sage Smudge Stick - Rose & Amethyst
$28.00
from
ban.do
BUY
DETAILS
Catherine Rising
Catherine Rising X Uo Palo Santo Crystal Bundle
$18.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Catherine Rising
Love Crystal Set
$38.00
from
Catherine Rising
BUY
More from Décor
DETAILS
Opalhouse
Zebra Woven Rug
$149.99
$134.99
from
Target.com
BUY
DETAILS
Lulu & Georgia
Lemon Wallpaper
$225.00
$112.00
from
Lulu & Georgia
BUY
DETAILS
Terrain
Geometric Outdoor Rug
$98.00
$69.95
from
Terrain
BUY
DETAILS
Paddywax
Cedarwood & Moss
$22.00
$18.70
from
Paddywax
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted