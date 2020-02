PalermoBody

Lavender + Sage Soap

$13.50

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Calming lavender and clary sage gently soothe irritation and moisturize. White clay cleanses impurities from your skin while lavender flowers mildly exfoliate. This bar is ideal for sensitive or dry skin. Palermo Body products are truly natural and thoughtfully formulated to give you all the