Gardenuity

Lavender - Indoor Herb Kit With Farm Fresh Herb

$28.00

Buy Now Review It

At Gardenuity

This versatile herb is made of lovely flowers your soul (and taste-buds) will thrive on. Floral, minty, and piney, purple lavender is pure perfection in the kitchen. Perks? It has an enticing and soothing aroma. IN YOUR KIT Farm fresh, ready to harvest herb plant Bamboo Planter Micro-Nutrient Root Boost Weekly Recipes GROW PRO® FEATURES Grow Pro® Partners Introductions to chefs and recipes Harvest help Early access to new farm ready releases Month-end refresh options for $8+