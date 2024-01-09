Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
Le Labo
Lavande 31 Eau De Parfum
$230.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Le Labo
Need a few alternatives?
Diptyque
Fleur De Peau Hair Mist
BUY
$72.00
Diptyque
Parfums de Marly
Delina Eau De Parfum
BUY
$489.00
Myer
Boujee Bougies
Queen Eau De Parfum 100ml
BUY
$256.70
Boujee Bougies
Sol de Janeiro
Cheirosa 68 Perfume Mist 240ml
BUY
£29.75
£35.00
Sephora
More from Le Labo
Le Labo
Palo Santo 14 Classic Candle
BUY
$84.00
Nordstrom
Le Labo
Palo Santo 14 Classic Candle
BUY
£72.75
Nordstrom
Le Labo
Le Labo Lavande 31
BUY
£168.00
Le Labo
Le Labo
Candle Discovery Set
BUY
$135.00
Mecca
More from Fragrance
Diptyque
Fleur De Peau Hair Mist
BUY
$72.00
Diptyque
Ellis Brooklyn
Fairy Tales Rollerball Gift Set
BUY
$96.00
Mecca
Le Labo
Lavande 31 Eau De Parfum
BUY
$230.00
Le Labo
Diptyque
Fleur De Peau Hair Mist
BUY
£58.00
Diptyque
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted