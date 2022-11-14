Laurent-Perrier

Limited La Box En Pink Gift Set

$299.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wine.com

Harper's Bazaar partnered with Champagne Laurent-Perrier to present La Box en Pink, a limited-edition collection of must-haves exclusively from French brands. In honor of ladies who run the world, we have partnered with some of the coolest and elegant women-led or owned brands to create La Box en Pink, a French discovery box for the Parisian in the know. ShopBAZAAR editors have chosen La Box en Pink as a must-have treasure trove that transports you to Paris for the ultimate gifting experience. What is included in La Box en Pink (a value of $646) A bottle of Champagne Laurent-Perrier Cuvée Rosé. A custom crepe de chine scarf created by Ba&sh for Laurent-Perrier and La Box en Pink. (Only available through the purchase of the box) A gorgeous lip set with their best-seller lip palette ”Les 4 roujes” and lip “stylo” pencil by Rouje. The Alhena Necklace with an Amethyst pink stone necklace from Boneur. The Delina discovery set, Delina hair mist and Delina votive candle from the iconic Parfums de Marly. A Face Skincare set from Aime: The Simple Oil, The Simple Cleanser, The Simple Serum, The Simple Cream, The AIME clear cosmetic bag + a 1 month supply French Glow Supplements. A luxury-quality box meant to be re-used as a beautiful jewelry box & a La Box en Pink booklet by the editors of Harper’s Bazaar.