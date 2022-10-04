Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sleepwear
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Lauren Lace Trim Satin Robe
$80.00
$60.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
Nordstrom
Bliss Plush Robe
BUY
$49.97
$69.00
Nordstrom Rack
Anthropologie
Printed Silk Robe
BUY
$280.00
Anthropologie
H&M
Satin Bathrobe
BUY
$39.99
H&M
HAH | Free People
Haht Solo Robe
BUY
$248.00
Free People
More from Lauren Ralph Lauren
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Lauren Lace Trim Satin Robe
BUY
$60.00
$80.00
Nordstrom
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Quilted Collar Robe
BUY
$48.30
$69.00
Nordstrom
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Lauren Ralph Laurenpinstripe Long Sleeve Wool-blend Crepe One-button Blazer
BUY
$177.00
$295.00
Dillard's
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Satin Skirt
BUY
£119.00
Yoox
More from Sleepwear
Nordstrom
Bliss Plush Robe
BUY
$49.97
$69.00
Nordstrom Rack
Anthropologie
Printed Silk Robe
BUY
$280.00
Anthropologie
H&M
Satin Bathrobe
BUY
$39.99
H&M
HAH | Free People
Haht Solo Robe
BUY
$248.00
Free People
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted