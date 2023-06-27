Grove Co.

Laundry Detergent Sheets

$12.99

Buy Now Review It

At Grove Co.

Pre-measured laundry detergent sheets proven to dissolve and remove tough stains. POWERFUL STAIN REMOVAL Say goodbye to tough stains, including grape juice, spaghetti sauce, and makeup, with Grove Co. Power Clean Laundry Detergent Sheets. Our lightweight and concentrated format dissolves quickly and is gentle enough to use when hand washing. Safe for standard machines and HE front-loading washing machines. Compatible with hot, warm, or cold water. PLANT-BASED AND 100% NATURAL FRAGRANCE Each dissolvable sheet is made with plant-based cleansers and 100% natural fragrances. Never any optical brighteners or dyes! NO PLASTIC BOTTLES This fully recyclable paper packaging reduces plastic waste and frees up space in your laundry room. Win, win! YOU CAN’T BEAT SHEETS This innovative take on traditional laundry detergent offers all the proven performance you need in a mess-free and eco-friendly format that’s less carbon intensive to ship. Dimensions: 6.7 x 4.7 IN What is a laundry detergent sheet? Laundry detergent sheets are a minimal waste alternative to conventional liquid laundry detergents and pods on the market. Unlike these products, our laundry sheets are packaged in fully recyclable paper packaging, designed to minimize plastic waste — meaning they can deliver similar stain-fighting results while being gentler toward the environment. Laundry sheets are a convenient, eco-friendly, and effective addition to your cleaning routine.