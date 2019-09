eShakti

Lattice Trim Stretch Poplin Shift Dress

A revisited warm-weather classic, our lattice-trimmed trapeze dress is made from lightweight cotton with ruched tiers and a flouncy hem for added volume to the easy look. High scoop neck. Raglan cap sleeves. Above the knee length. Slips on overhead. Inner shoulder bra strap keeps. Ruched neckline. No pockets.