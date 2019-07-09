Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Maybelline
Lasting Fix Setting Spray
£9.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Superdrug
Maybelline Lasting Fix Setting Spray
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Smashbox
Photo Finish Pore Minimizing Primer
$39.00
$19.50
from
Macy's
BUY
DETAILS
Makeup Obsession
Fit Fix Extra Hold Makeup Fixing Spray
$7.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Vichy
Dermablend Make-up Setting Powder
£17.98
£13.49
from
Superdrug
BUY
DETAILS
Tarte
Shape Tape Stay Spray Vegan Setting Spray
$25.00
from
Tarte
BUY
More from Maybelline
DETAILS
Maybelline
Superstay Ink Crayon
C$12.99
C$8.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Maybelline
Volum’ Express Snapscara Mascara In Ultra Violet
C$10.49
C$7.99
from
Maybelline
BUY
DETAILS
Maybelline
Fit Me Dewy + Smooth Foundation
$7.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Maybelline
Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Foundation
$7.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Makeup
DETAILS
Laura Mercier
Caviar Stick Eye Colour
$29.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
NARS
Blush
$30.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Colorstay™ Makeup For Combination/oily Skin
C$20.99
C$17.79
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Colorstay Brow Creator™ In Soft Black
$13.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted