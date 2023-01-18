Maybelline

Lasting Fix Setting Spray

$18.99 $16.49

Buy Now Review It

At Chemist Warehouse

Maybelline Lasting Fix Setting Spray Size: 100ml KEY FEATURES • Apply this weightless spray to set your makeup for a 16 hour long-lasting finish • Quick-drying mist leaves skin feeling soft and fresh with a matte finish • The oil-free mist boosts the wear of makeup to prevent melting and color fading • Transfer proof and sweat resistant • The perfect final step to any makeup