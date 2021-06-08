Hodder & Stoughton

Last Night At The Telegraph Club By Malinda Lo

'Lo's writing . . . shimmers with the thrills of youthful desire. A lovely, memorable novel' - Sarah Waters, author of Tipping the Velvet and The Night Watch. 'An instant classic, the finest LGBTQIA+ romance I've read in ages.' - Bill Konigsberg, award-winning author of The Music of What Happens and The Bridge From the award winning author of Ash comes a gripping story of love and duty set in San Francisco's Chinatown during the 1950s. Seventeen-year-old Lily Hu can't remember exactly when the question took root, but the answer was in full bloom the moment she and Kathleen Miller walked under the flashing neon sign of a lesbian bar called the Telegraph Club. America in 1954 is not a safe place for two girls to fall in love, especially not in Chinatown. Red-Scare paranoia threatens everyone, including Chinese Americans like Lily. With deportation looming over her father - despite his hard-won citizenship - Lily and Kath risk everything to let their love see the light of day.