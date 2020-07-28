Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Maybelline
Lash Sensational Washable Mascara
C$10.49
Buy Now
Review It
At Shoppers Drug Mart
Lash Sensational Washable Mascara
More from Maybelline
Maybelline
Superstay Ink Crayon Lipstick
$7.49
from
Target
BUY
Maybelline
Lash Sensational Washable Mascara
C$10.49
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Maybelline
Color Strike Cream-to-powder Eye Shadow Pen
$8.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Maybelline
Baby Lips Moisturizing Lip Balm, Spf 20
$4.45
from
iHerb
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted