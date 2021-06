Essence

Lash Princess False Lash Effect Waterproof Mascara

$4.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Details Your favorite royal sister in a waterproof formula! Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Waterproof Mascara gives you the same voluminous false lash effect in a waterproof formula. Benefits Waterproof Iconic shape fiber brush provides lashes with dramatic volume and sculpted length Cruelty free Ophthalmological tested Formulated Without Animal biproducts Alcohol Parabens Fragrance