Essence

Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara

$4.99

Details Achieve voluminous false lash effects with Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara! Benefits Iconic fiber brush provides dramatic volume to lashes Achieve beautiful sculpted length Cruelty free Ophthalmological tested Formulated Without Animal biproducts Alcohol Oil Parabens Fragrance Ingredients Aqua (Water), Cera Alba (Beeswax), Paraffin, Glyceryl Stearate, Oryza Sativa (Rice) Bran Wax, Butylene Glycol, Palmitic Acid, Acacia Senegal Gum, Polybutene, Aminomethyl Propanol, Stearic Acid, Carnauba (Copernicia Cerifera) Wax, VP/Eicosene Copolymer, Dimethicone, Polyester-4, Ethylhexylglycerin, Tocopherol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, CI 77499 (Iron Oxides).