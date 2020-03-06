Anastasia Beverly Hills

Lash Brag Volumizing Mascara

$25.00

At Anastasia Beverly Hills

Anastasia Beverly Hills Lash Brag Volumizing Mascara lets you achieve maximum lash volume and fullness you can’t stop bragging about. This voluminous mascara instantly creates the look of dramatic, full-bodied lashes with intense, jet-black color. The specially designed hourglass-shaped mascara wand separately coats each lash with the lush, full-pigment formula that glides on without weighing down lashes. BRAG A LITTLE: Just a single coat delivers the perfect amount of product, leaving you with voluptuously defined lashes that last all day. BRAG A LOT: Apply 2 coats for extra length and thickness. TOTAL BRAGGING RIGHTS: Apply 3 coats for full-on extreme volume. With flexible polymers, this ultra-creamy mascara is designed to prevent clumping and create a long-lasting effect. Conditioning agents help smooth and soften lashes. Plus, Lash Brag’s unique blend of supple waxes gives lashes eye-catching definition, length and buildable, brag-worthy volume.