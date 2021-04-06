Max Mara

Large Printed Canvas Pasticcino Bag

$410.00

Buy Now Review It

At Max Mara

The Pasticcino bag - a remarkable clutch that adds a personal and captivating touch to your daily style. Large Flutterfly project Pasticcino bag, where the true star is the pattern and prints by Donald Robertson, as in the RTW collection. The printed fabric is made of Olona canvas and the Pasticcino spheres in the snap closure are fluorescent. The bag features a removable double leather and chain shoulder strap that allows the bag to be worn cross-body or held under the arm or in the hand, for a versatile and trendy outfit. Thanks to its deconstructed shape and deliberately oversized proportions, it adapts to your every need. Measurements: 47 x 18 x 27 cm.