Large Peony Print Wide Leg Pants

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 55% Linen, 45% Rayon Closure Style: Back Elastic Inseam Length: 30 Inches Rise: Regular Fit: Wide Leg with a Loose Fit Garment Details: Back Elastic Fabric Weight Type: Midweight Fabric Stretch: No Stretch Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash, Tumble Dry Street Date: April 15, 2023 TCIN: 87277961 UPC: 196983804701 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-0019 Origin: Imported Description Bring a touch of florals to your everyday outfits with these Large Peony Print Wide-Leg Pants from Agua Bendita x Target. Made from a soft linen blend, these wide-leg pants feature allover peony print in dark olive and blush hues. An easy pairing with a variety of tops, the back elastic and a loose fit keep you comfy wherever your day takes you. Fueled by a deep love of their native Colombia, friends Catalina Álvarez and Mariana Hinestroza co-founded the energetic fashion brand Agua Bendita. With an earthy beach-to-street vibe, the pieces in this limited-time Spring Designer Collection for Target reflect the ancestral heritage of Colombia and the power of femininity. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.