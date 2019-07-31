TRUSS

To create these jungle-inspired straps, we drew up some sketches and transferred our ideas to detailed mock-ups, measured to the millimeter. We then travelled to Nayarit to meet with a community of Huichols (artisans known for their beadwork) and after a few attempts we landed on what you see here: Over 9,000 glass beads handwoven together and reinforced to create this stunning strap. From Nayarit the straps are then sent to our workshop in Oaxaca City where the body of the bag and the hardware is added, and finally it is shipped to you! Due to the handwoven nature of this product, some variances make occur. Please also note that over time the beads may lose some of their color. Avoid water and always store in your TRUSS dust bag, out of direct sunlight, when not in use. This style is unique to TRUSS and takes 5 days to weave and assemble by artisans in Mexico. Proceeds from your purchase aids in the development of artisan communities in Mexico and our work with the women's education foundation Fondo Guadalupe Musalem. PRODUCT DETAILS Handwoven polypropene bodyHandwoven detachable glass bead strapButton closureUnlinedWaterproofAll components are hand-assembled in Oaxaca, Mexico Tote Size: 5.5" x 7.8" x 1.9" Strap Drop: 10.2" approxLength of Strap: 18.5"Weight: 0.75lb