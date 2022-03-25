United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Black & Brown
Lara Chain-link Belt
$114.00
At Farfetch
The Details New Season Black & Brown Lara chain-link belt Black & Brown was founded by mother and daughter in 2000 to deliver striking accessories. Take the Lara belt, for example. It has an adjustable-length chain and fastens with a lobster claw for a jewellery-inspired look. Highlights gold-tone logo pendant lobster claw fastening adjustable-length chain Made in United Kingdom Composition Metal 100% Brand style ID: LARA Wearing The model is 5 ft 10 in wearing size S