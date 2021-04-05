Paracel

Laptop Wood Stand

Laptop Stand | Computer Wood Stand | Computer Stand | Work form home accessaries | Ergonomic stand | Best friend gifts *Note: We agreed to return if you feed do not happy with this item or it doesn't work. To attach the keyboard below the shelf ( This version special fit with Magic Keyboard 1 ) Suitable for all types of laptops on the market Convenient, flexible, easy to carry Material: Hi-quality plywood Anti-scratches, termites. Withstands maximum weight of 15kg Type: module, you can assembly by your self We have 2 versions: + for 11-13 inch + for 14-15.6 inch Height: 12 cm Kindly share with us your design, we can custom that for you. Handmade in Vietnam Ready to ship worldwide Kindly provide your phone number to make sure we can deliver to you on time. If you use the new magic keyboard, kindly use this version : https://www.etsy.com/listing/879732881/laptop-stand-wood-laptop-stand-computer?ref=listings_manager_grid