At Etsy

Often associated with friendship, relaxation and communication, this Lapis Lazuli Tumble Stone makes a wonderful addition to anybody's life. Tumblestones bring to you the beauty of rocks, minerals and gemstones , which are usually difficult to appreciate in their natural state. Tumbling, a long process of smoothing and polishing, reveals the wonderful colour and form of these natural treasures that are so often hidden deep in the earth. For thousands of years, stones have been polished to reveal their beauty and have always been associated with spiritual and healing properties. Tumble stones are perfect as healing stones, easy to carry with you or to offer as a crystal gift for those who could benefit from them. A stone not only for the esoteric enthusiast but for the crystal collector as well, these tumbled stones are an inexpensive way to develop a large and attractive collection. For detailed information about the properties of Lapis Lazuli , please visit our Crystal Information section.