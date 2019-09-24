Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Morgan Lane
Lanie Sleeping Mask Set
$98.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Morgan Lane
The Lanie sleeping mask set is made from a luxe silk charmeuse with special padding inside for extra comfort. In this special embroidered scene Lanie is drawn counting the adorable sheep hopping across the moonlit sky while she sleeps peacefully.
Featured in 1 story
10 Sleep Masks That Will Keep The Sun Out
by
Thatiana Diaz
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
eyeSlices
Professional Soothing And Cooling Eye Gel Pads
$29.97
from
Fishpond
BUY
DETAILS
Amarte
Eyeconic Eye Cream
$60.00
from
Amarte
BUY
DETAILS
G.M. Collin
Instant Radiance Anti-aging Eye Patch
$50.00
from
Skin1
BUY
DETAILS
iS Clinical
Youth Eye Complex
$95.00
from
DermStore
BUY
More from Morgan Lane
DETAILS
Morgan Lane
Lanie Sleeping Mask Set
£78.81
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Morgan Lane
Sleepy Cashmere Gift Set
$528.00
from
Morgan Lane
BUY
DETAILS
Morgan Lane
Tea Panty
$78.00
from
Morgan Lane
BUY
DETAILS
Morgan Lane
Lucy Bra
$148.00
from
Morgan Lane
BUY
More from Skin Care
DETAILS
SkinCeuticals
C E Ferulic
$166.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
Exuviance
Af Vitamin C 20% Serum Capsules
$69.00
$48.30
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Dr. Barbara Sturm
Hyaluronic Ampoules
$145.00
from
Violet Grey
BUY
DETAILS
The Plant Base
Time Stop Collagen Ampoule
$29.00
from
Soko Glam
BUY
More from Beauty
Hair
Bobs, Braids, & Bangs: A Look Back At Beyoncé's
Bes...
We've lost count of the number of gifts Beyoncé has given us throughout her 20-something-year career. We've gotten an epic catalogue of Beyoncé bops for
by
aimee simeon
Shopping
Everything You Need To Know About Bluemercury's Brand New Lo...
Whether it's a punch card at your local coffee shop, or a preferred airline that you stick to in order to rack up mileage, one thing is for sure: When it
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Makeup
30 Makeup Looks Anyone Can Copy In September
Back in 2016, Instagram added the "saved" section to every profile, and the beauty game was changed forever. Gone were the days of screenshotting a
by
Samantha Sasso
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted