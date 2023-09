Peter Grimm

Laney Washed Bucket Hat

$28.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 83936849; Color Code: 020 Classic cotton bucket hat featured in a slouchy silhouette and washed fabrication with grommet detailing and a wide brim. Features: Soft cotton fabrication, washed dye for a vintage-inspired look, wide brim, metal grommets, classic silhouette Why We ❤ It: This laidback bucket hat is the perfect warm-weather wardrobe staple.