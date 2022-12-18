Laneige

The OG Sleeping Mask, Laneige were the first-ever cosmetics company to invent the concept of a sleeping mask. Creating an innovative formula that works to deeply moisturise and lock in hydration while you sleep. Wake up with well-rested, bright and plump skin when you use the famous Laneige Water Sleeping Mask. What are the key benefits of the Laneige Water Sleeping Mask? Ultra-hydrating Prevents water loss Purifies the skin Restores luminosity Leaves skin looking well-rested in the morning Brightens and plumps the appearance of skin What are the key ingredients of the Laneige Water Sleeping Mask? Probiotics-Derived Complex Probiotics work to fortify the skin's moisture barrier and boost the appearance of brightness and clarity in tired-looking skin. This complex helps restore and improve skin's texture that can be fatigued from external aggressors. Plant-Derived Squalane (Sugarcane) This hydrating ingredient mimics the skin' natural lipids to provide deep hydration. Sleeping Micro Biome™ A complex that has been derived from 23.8 billion probiotics*, this ingredient aids with defending the skin as well as brightening and moisturising the skin. *Green tea lactobacillus ferment lysate The blue colour of the formula is from malachite, not from artificial pigment. Who is this Laneige Sleeping Mask recommended for? This sleeping mask is recommended for all skin types, but those experiencing skin dryness, dehydration and fine lines and wrinkles will benefit most from the use of this product.