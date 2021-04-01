Lancer Skincare

Gentle Exfoliating Peel Pads

$75.00

Buy Now Review It

At Neiman Marcus

Skin Type: For All Skin Types Solution For: Rough skin texture, uneven skin tone, skin dullness, fine lines and wrinkles. Practice to Product: "At Lancer Dermatology, patients receive chemical peels and laser resurfacing for deeper level treatments. However, patients often ask me for more gentle exfoliating recommendations. I always suggest products featuring ingredients with acidic properties for continuous maintenance in between more intense products or in-clinic treatments." - Dr. Harold Lancer Product Summary: A gentle acid peel pad that resurfaces and brightens skin in a single step. Gentle Exfoliating Peel Pads are made from biodegradable bamboo and carry a blend of ingredients that help smooth, brighten and even skin tone while providing long-lasting anti-aging benefits. Key Ingredients: 7% Lactic Acid: A milder alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA) that is an effective ingredient to help fight wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, and overall dull complexion. Bakuchiol: Plant-derived natural "retinol alternative" that targets fine lines, wrinkles and uneven skin tone. Suitable for all skin types. Papaya Fruit Extract: Promotes cell turnover and helps remove dead skin buildup to reveal a fresher, renewed complexion. Oatmeal: Multi-benefit ingredient that boosts the skin's moisture barrier. It also contains emollient properties that help calm and soothe skin. Benefits: Exfoliate & Brighten Resurface Smooth Soothe How to Use: Apply a Gentle Exfoliating Peel Pad 3-4x a week in the morning or night (every other day). Gently swipe the pad across your skin so the solution covers the entire face and neck. Wait 1-2 minutes for the formula to be fully absorbed, do not wash off, and then apply The Method: Nourish moisturizer. Note - Be sure to skip The Method: Polish before use. Clinical & Consumer Perception Studies: In an instrumental test: Moisture significantly improved by 77.9% after 1 use and 39.8% after 4 weeks Pore size improved 10.9% after 1 use and 15.4% after 4 weeks Fine lines and wrinkles improved 8.2% after 1 use and 13.6% after 4 weeks Skin texture and radiance improved after 4 weeks In a consumer study after 4 weeks of use: 91% of participants agreed pores appear diminished 100% of participants agreed the product was easy to use, and they had no irritation after use 97% of participants agreed: skin appears brighter, smoother, more even toned and skin texture improved 94% of participants agreed: Skin looks more radiant, rejuvenated, refreshed and has a healthy glow Skin feels softer and more hydrated Fine lines and wrinkles are diminished Makeup application improved They would purchase this product, and they would recommend this product to a friend