The sweetest baby pearls with the sweetest baby hearts. We reworked a batch of extra heart charms from our very first collection to create this very special piece. Freshwater pearls and a pink heart set in gold plated sterling silver. Easy to wear and layer. Handmade with love by us, always. Baby freshwater pearls and a crystal heart set in gold plated sterling silver Length at about 15.5”, fits like semi-choker and extension can be added upon request Natural materials means no two necklaces are exactly identical. Minor variations make each piece special.