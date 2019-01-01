Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Rachel Comey
Lami
$115.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Rachel Comey
Need a few alternatives?
Rebecca De Ravenel
Mother Of Pearl Flower Earrings
$545.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
J.Crew
Mini Beaded Drop-hoop Earrings
$24.50
from
J.Crew
BUY
Graziela Gems
Tiny Curve Ear Cuffs In White
$130.00
from
Graziela Gems
BUY
Chanel
Vintage Lucite Earrings
$925.00
from
Nasty Gal
BUY
More from Rachel Comey
Rachel Comey
Revamp Dress
$825.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
Rachel Comey
Slim Legion Pant
$360.00
$288.00
from
Stature
BUY
Rachel Comey
Coxsone Pant
$375.00
from
Totokaelo
BUY
Rachel Comey
Amplus Dress
£513.98
from
Rachel Comey
BUY
More from Earrings
Susan Alexandra
Pearly Yin Yang Earrings
$128.00
from
Susan Alexandra
BUY
Wolf Circus
Cairo Hoops
$75.00
$45.00
from
American Two Shot
BUY
Nina
Baroque Pearl Earrings
$115.00
$68.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Mulberry and Grand
Venus Drop Earrings
$34.00
$17.00
from
Mulberry and Grand
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted