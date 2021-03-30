Laleh

Laleh Terracotta Terracotta Strawberry Plant Pot (dia)16.5cm

£16.87

Buy Now Review It

At DIY.com

Product details Product information Brighten up your garden with this Laleh strawberry pot. Outdoor Features and benefits Designed for growing strawberries and herbs Fill with compost to the first layer of pockets, plant strawberries or herbs and repeat for the next layer Specifications Volume 8l Product height 280mm Drainage holes Drainage holes Material Terracotta Weatherproof Weather-resistant Colour Terracotta Colour group Terracotta Product shape Round Product diameter 165mm Product code 3663602898665