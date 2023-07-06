LondonTown

Lakur Enhanced Nail Polish, Treatment Infused Vegan Cruelty-free Nail Color Lacquer – Shades Of Red

Description A dazzling selection of high-pigment, shatter-proof, gel-like lacquers - inspired by the hottest runway trends and powered with proprietary kur care for a boost of hydration Benefits 21+ Free, Cruelty-Free, Vegan Suggested Use Apply 2 coats of lakur Enhanced Color after kur Base Coat. Allow to dry for 10-15 seconds & seal with kur Top Coat.