Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Swimwear
Out From Under
Laguna Hooded Midi Dress Cover-up
$59.00
$29.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Need a few alternatives?
VIX SWIMWEAR
Side Slit Mesh Cover-up
BUY
$198.00
Bloomingdale's
Show Me Your Mumu
Cass Coverup
BUY
$158.00
Revolve
Quince
100% Organic Cotton Open-knit Cover-up Maxi Dress
BUY
$49.90
Quince
Skims
Signature Swim Long Sleeve Shrug
BUY
$54.00
Skims
More from Out From Under
Out From Under
Rouge Sheer Lace Mini Dress
BUY
$29.00
$45.00
Urban Outfitters
Out From Under
Square Neck Layering Top
BUY
$19.99
$29.00
Urban Outfitters
Out From Under
Luna Sheer Lace Mock Neck Top
BUY
$19.99
$29.00
Urban Outfitters
Out From Under
Lila Brushed Rib Wrap Top
BUY
$9.95
$39.00
Urban Outfitters
More from Swimwear
Out From Under
Laguna Hooded Midi Dress Cover-up
BUY
$29.99
$59.00
Urban Outfitters
Same Los Angeles
Rose 90s Bottom
BUY
$140.00
Same Los Angeles
Same Los Angeles
Rose Triangle Top
BUY
$150.00
Same Los Angeles
Dippin' Daisy's
Poppi High-waist Cheeky Bikini Bottom
BUY
$50.00
Victoria's Secret
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted