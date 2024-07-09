Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
The Ordinary
Lactic Acid 10% + Ha 2% Exfoliating Serum
$9.20
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Need a few alternatives?
Youth To The People
Retinal + Niacinamide Youth Serum
BUY
$54.00
$72.00
Sephora
SkinCeuticals
C E Ferulic
BUY
$182.00
DermStore
U Beauty
The Resurfacing Compound Skin Care Treatment
BUY
$88.00
Nordstom
The Ordinary
Lactic Acid 10% + Ha 2% Exfoliating Serum
BUY
$9.20
Sephora
More from The Ordinary
The Ordinary
Lactic Acid 10% + Ha 2%
BUY
£8.80
LookFantastic
The Ordinary
Ascorbyl Glucoside Solution 12%
BUY
£14.10
Cult Beauty
The Ordinary
Squalane + Amino Acids Lip Balm
BUY
$9.50
The Ordinary
The Ordinary
Squalane + Amino Acids Lip Balm
BUY
$9.50
The Ordinary
More from Skin Care
Farmacy
Green Clean Makeup Meltaway Cleansing Balm
BUY
$24.00
Amazon
Hero Cosmetics
Mighty Patch - Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch
BUY
$11.89
Amazon
Laneige
Lip Sleeping Mask
BUY
$24.00
Amazon
Clean Skin Club
Clean Towels Xl 50 Count
BUY
$17.05
$17.95
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted