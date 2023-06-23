Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
The Ordinary
Lactic Acid 10% + Ha 2% Exfoliating Serum
$8.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
More from The Ordinary
The Ordinary
Squalane Cleanser
BUY
$9.00
Sephora
The Ordinary
Aloe 2% + Nag 2% Solution
BUY
$14.50
Sephora
The Ordinary
Multi-peptide Eye Serum
BUY
$25.00
Sephora
The Ordinary
Granactive Retinoid 2% Emulsion
BUY
$11.70
Sephora
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted