The Ordinary

Lactic Acid 10% + Ha 2%

Achieve superior exfoliation with the Lactic Acid 10% + HA 2% Superficial Peeling Formulation from The Ordinary. Boasting 10% Lactic Acid, the potent formula is able to offer mild exfoliation that transforms the complexion. Exfoliation can often cause minor irritation, inflammation or sensitivity, however the Peeling Formulation is fortified with a Tasmanian Pepperberry derivative, which is able to prevent this and leave skin feeling calm and comfortable. Lactic Acid should not be used on sensitive, peeling or compromised skin. Please refer to additional sun protection note and other warnings in provided Directions.