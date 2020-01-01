The Ordinary

Lactic Acid 10% + Ha 2%

$6.80

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

Which skin type is it good for?✔ Normal✔ Oily✔ Combination✔ DryA high-strength lactic acid peeling formula for smoother, healthier-looking skin. Solutions for:- Uneven skin tone- Fine lines and wrinkles- Dullness and uneven textureIf you want to know more This 10 percent lactic acid-enriched formulation offers mild exfoliation for smoother skin. Supported with a purified Tasmanian pepperberry, it reduces signs of inflammation and sensitivity that is often associated with exfoliation.What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- Sulfates- PhthalatesWhat else you need to know: This product is vegan, cruelty-free, and formulated without oil, alcohol, silicone, nuts, gluten, and fragrance.