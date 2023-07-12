Coach X Observed By Us

Lace Up Skate Sneaker

$185.00

Buy Now Review It

At Coach

A special collection, Coach x Observed By Us celebrates the little things—both real and imagined—that give us joy. It combines our all-American attitude with the whimsical spirit of Observed By Us, a collaboration between artist Jessica Herschko and actress Kirsten Dunst. Featuring colorful, hand-drawn illustrations, each piece tells a story that imbues everyday subjects with a sense of wonder. An updated take on a classic sneaker style, this canvas lace-up Skate is detailed with their playful motifs. Finished with smooth leather details, the cushioned insole and thick rubber sole make for comfortable, easy wear. The imaginative story: He was always in search of UFO's and ET's and finally saw them one night in August while night swimming. He ran home to tell his parents but they told him to just smell the flowers, blow out the candles and go to bed. About the creatives: Los Angeles-based artist Jessica Herschko creates whimsical illustrations inspired by the worldview of her grandparents, Holocaust survivors who immigrated to America with an open heart for a future full of light. In partnership with one of her best friends, actress Kirsten Dunst, whose life is filled with art and unique experiences, they transform clothing, accessories and spaces with their colorful art and aesthetic—a celebration of the beauty of everyday objects, experiences and the unexpected.