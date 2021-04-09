Skip navigation!
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Self Portrait
Lace Panel Mini Shirtdress
$400.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Blancsom
100% cotton.
Need a few alternatives?
FP Beach
Jenny Mini Dress
BUY
$70.00
Free People
Louisa Ballou
Blue & Yellow Heatwave Ruched Dress
BUY
$400.00
SSENSE
Gimaguas
Pareo Dress
BUY
$59.00
Simonett
Mango
Cotton Oversized Dress
BUY
$49.90
Mango
More from Self Portrait
Self Portrait
Chelsea-collar Lace-insert Poplin Shirt
BUY
£250.00
MatchesFashion
Self Portrait
Rust Taffeta Midi Dress
BUY
$460.00
Shopbop
Self Portrait
Self Portrait Women's Velvet Ruffle Mini Dress
BUY
$151.88
$202.50
Amazon
Self Portrait
Cotton Poplin Midi Dress
BUY
£280.00
Net-A-Porter
