Bali

Lace Desire Wirefree Full Coverage Bra

£26.09

Under the lace, wirefree cups are lightly lined for shaping and support. No-slip fully adjustable straps. cup,band: 88% nylon/12% spandex; cup outer side, back: 86% nylon/14% spandex Fastening: Hook and Eye Desire All Over Lace Wirefree Bra Df6591 Short Sleeve 6591 ComfortFlex Fit? bra with sizing system that fits S-2XL and everything inbetween. Back converts to criss cross with j-hook. Pretty lace back band. US Sizing. Please refer to the size chart for accurate UK sizing.